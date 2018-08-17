Remembering Vajpayee: Different Shades of Former PM’s Personality

How well do you know former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee? Take a look at these pictures.
Vajpayee had a soft spot for dogs. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

(This article has been republished to mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 96th birth anniversary. It was originally published in August 2018.)

We are all acquainted with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political prowess, but do we know other facets about him?

Take a look at these shades of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

The Man Who Embraced Every Faith & Culture

File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while meeting a Haj committee delegation.

Vajpayee and the Indian Film Industry

Atal Bihari Vajpayee with actor Sri Devi and Aishwarya Rai.
Vajpayee with Tamilian superstar Rajinikanth in 2004.

The Man Who Loved Company of Friends

Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Chandrashekhar enjoying a laugh.

The Politician Who Was Tolerant of the Opposition

Two former prime minister’s in one frame, Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

The PM Who Doted on Dogs

Vajpayee playing with a puppy.

