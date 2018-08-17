Remembering Vajpayee: Different Shades of Former PM’s Personality
How well do you know former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee? Take a look at these pictures.
Vajpayee had a soft spot for dogs. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(This article has been republished to mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 96th birth anniversary. It was originally published in August 2018.)
We are all acquainted with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political prowess, but do we know other facets about him?
Take a look at these shades of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while meeting a Haj committee delegation.
The Man Who Embraced Every Faith & Culture
Atal Bihari Vajpayee with actor Sri Devi and Aishwarya Rai.Vajpayee with Tamilian superstar Rajinikanth in 2004.
Vajpayee and the Indian Film Industry
Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Chandrashekhar enjoying a laugh.
The Man Who Loved Company of Friends
Two former prime minister’s in one frame, Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.Vajpayee playing with a puppy.
The Politician Who Was Tolerant of the Opposition