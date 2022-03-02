'No Hospital, No Votes': Kushinagar Villagers Want Better Healthcare Facilities

The villagers have threatened to boycott elections if their demands are not met.
On 17 February, 13 people lost their lives due to medical incompetence and no primary healthcare facility in Nebua Naurangia village of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.
The incident took place during a wedding ceremony. As people began dancing, a few girls, who wanted to see the dance, stepped on a slab that was covering the well.
Since the slab was already weak, it couldn’t take pressure and the girls who were standing in the center fell in the well while a few who fell over the slab were saved.
Shailesh Yadav, a villager told The Quint that the hospital that is 4 km away from the village didn’t send their ambulance even after an hour and a half. When the villagers went in there to inform them, the drunk staff misbehaved with the youngster who went to seek help.
Vishal Chaurasiya, another villager, added that a few girls were still "breathing when they were pulled out of the well but when they reached the hospital, nobody treated them and compounder was also drunk and it cost the girls their lives."
He urged that these people should be punished and a case should be filed against them.
S Rajlingam, District Officer of Kushinagar has promised an investigation in this matter and assured that those found guilty, will be punished.
The villagers have started an agitation putting forth the condition that if they don’t get their hospital, they will abstain their votes in this election.
The villagers have demanded a new and functional hospital be constructed in their area so that lives are never lost again due to unavailability of medical services.
