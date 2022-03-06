In Varanasi, 100 Mn Litres of Untreated Sewage Water Flows Into Ganga Every Day

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

At Varanasi's Assi Ghat, one can see black, stinky, dirty, semi-treated sewage water flowing into the Ganga, openly. Crores have been spent on the 'Clean Ganga' project but authorities agree that nearly 100 million litres of semi-treated or untreated sewage water flows into the Ganga, unchecked, every day.

BD Tripathi, Chairman, Mahamana Malviya Ganga Research Centre at Banaras Hindu University, says that several treatment plants are operating in the city, but reports show that only partially-treated sewage water flows into the Ganga.

He adds that there aren't sufficient sewer lines to take all the sewage water through treatment plants.