Despite Probe Holding Them Guilty in Death of Mau Man, No Action Against Cops

In a viral video from the day of the incident, it can be seen that along with Achchelal Yadav, many people are standing there surrounded by Okesh and Yogesh. Yogesh is claiming that he along with Okesh stole the battery. However, Okesh continued to deny these allegations.

He also slapped Yogesh angrily. During this, Yogesh asked Achchelal Yadav for permission to leave his hand and as soon as he got the permission, he started beating Okesh. It is seen in the video that Yogesh slammed Okesh once or twice.

Okesh's Uncle Rikhai Yadav told The Quint that though the theft took place in Tilai Khurd village, Okesh was taken to Hajipur. "Had Okesh been a thief, Yogesh would have taken his name? Or hit him? Yogesh did all this at the behest of Achchelal Yadav. When the theft took place in Tilai Khurd village, what was the point of taking it to Hajipur village?"

"We came back with Okesh, there was a discussion of a settlement, that Achchelal Yadav (then-watchman) said that there will be no settlement. He said he had called CO Shweta Ashutosh Ojha," he said.