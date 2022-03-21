'Include Kashmiri Pandits in Budget if You Feel for Them': Supriya Sule in LS
Watch How Supriya Sule Slammed the Govt Over Kashmiri Pandits, The Kashmir Files Row
The Quint
News Videos
Published:
Supriya Sule pointed out the exclusion of Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
|
(Photo: Sansad TV Screengrab)
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
The growing hype around the movie 'The Kashmir Files' has reached the Parliament and the government and the Opposition engaged in some heated debates over the issue of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the valley.
National Congress Party (NCP) leader and Barabanki MP Supriya Sule slammed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Lok Sabha on 14 March, over the exodus of Kashmiri pandits.
Sule pointed out the exclusion of Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sule alleged that the government has not done anything for displaced Kashmiris in the budget.
"They said so much they wanted to speak about all these Kashmiri Pandits and their (government's) love for them. How much of this... I mean, I couldn't read, I am not Einstein like my colleague Manish Tewari, nor am I such a speedy Gonsalves who can read really fast, but in this entire big document, and there is more, there is no mention of Kashmiri Pandit or specific intervention done for refugees who left Kashmir during the insurgency or who have come back. So if you feel so solidly for them, please include them in documents and make it a reality for their lives. Let's not live in a bubble, it's time they deliver. And the jibe – 'What did you do in 60 years?' – has become boring now. Find a new dialogue. Seven years is a long time to do something. When a kid is malnourished, a mother makes her malnourished child healthy and sends the child to school. A mother can do this much in seven years. Let's get out of this 60 years debate."
Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament, NCP
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)