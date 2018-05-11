Pokhran II – How India Fooled CIA and Tested its Nuclear Bombs

Twenty years ago, on 11 May, 1998, India created history by conducting its second set of nuclear tests – Operation Shakti – in the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range. India test fired three nuclear bombs — Shakti I, Shakti II, Shakti III on that day. Two days later, on 13 May, 1998 two other nuclear bombs — Shakti IV and Shakti V were detonated.

The entire series of tests were kept a secret, as the Atal Bihari Vajpeyee government received massive international pressure to not conduct them in the first place. This is the operation that John Abraham, in his upcoming movie Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran is presenting on the big screen.

The film is based on true events, with John Abraham playing the character of the Chief Officer, reports Hindustan Times, and is scheduled to release on Friday, 25 May.