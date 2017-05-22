Hashimpura Communal Massacre: Delhi HC Convicts 16 Ex-PAC Jawans

In 1986, the gates of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya were opened following the ruling of a district judge. Hindus were now allowed to worship inside the mosque. The development was seen as a significant success for the movement to build a Rama temple at the site, that had gained momentum in the early 1980s. It also stirred communal tensions throughout Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut found itself located against this communal discord in the 1980s. Additionally, the district had also seen a series of communal riots starting from as early as 1961, followed by more in 1968, 1973 and 1982. As Nilanajan Mukhopadhaya points out, though most of these were triggered by “petty causes”, they all had a continuous undertone of “deep-rooted prejudices between Hindus and Muslims”.