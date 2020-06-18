TIME’s 2020 ‘Hero’ Recalls The Night He Sheltered BLM Protesters

The police did try to intimidate you into letting the people in your house being arrested, the police did fire tear gas from the window of your house if I am correct. How did the night unfold because I am sure you weren’t ready for something like this.

I was outside of my house, I opened my door from the outside. I flung it open and held myself between the door, the railing and yelling at the top of my lungs, “get in, get in, get in,” and as I was doing that, I was seeing the violence and the terror and the decimation. For example, one woman fell and was being trampled by this police and military brigade, and when a man reached out to get her, he was pepper-sprayed straight in the face. That was just six feet from me.



One-and-a-half hours of some, pepper spray in the house, milk, water flying everywhere.



They were reaching out to lawyers that they knew, they were reaching out to the media, handing me their phones, telling me their names, talking to the reporters.



We started playing some games with the cops and the people were ‘protesters’. So when they would tell us to come out and said ‘we won’t arrest you’, I’d say, okay we are in a democracy... hey everybody here, the cops are so nice, they are saying if we go out of the back door and they won’t arrest us, do we believe them, and the whole house would say, ‘noooooo’... I’d be like I’m sorry, they don’t believe you... you have to do a better job of convincing us... get us pizza... and I’d do things like that.

And at 12:30 am, five-and-a-half hours before the curfew, we made the decision, that everyone was going to stay here until curfew. And we made the goal that everyone was gonna get home without being hurt or arrested and would be sleeping in their bed the next day.

