How Was PM’s ‘Security Breached’? Who is Responsible? We Ask 10 Big Questions

No one is telling- how the Prime Minister's security was breached? Who is responsible?
|
(Photo: The Quint)
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
English Script: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
"Thank your CM, I could reach Bhatinda airport alive," this single statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the top story in Indian media. The authenticity of this statement can only be confirmed by the PM himself. However, no one in the government refuted it.
While the media has made it a hot topic by making headlines that signal threat of life to the PM, the leaders from the ruling party are terming it a 'major security breach'. But no one is saying how the prime minister's security was breached? Who is responsible? Was this an intelligence failure? Did the Punjab Police deliberately put PM's life in danger?
PM's Punjab visit, that included programmes to inaugurate developmental projects, visit to National Martyrs' Memorial, Hussainiwala, and a BJP public meeting, got off to an unplanned start due to bad weather.
It was decided that the PM will go to Hussainiwala via road, instead of the helicopter. However, his convoy was stopped for about 15-20 minutes at a flyover, due to the protests by farmers ahead on the road. Ultimately, he returned to Bathinda, leaving all his planned events unattended.
This was the tipping point off the entire controversy. Amid the noise of media and politicians, genuine questions took a backseat. Here are some critical questions that should be answered:
Question 1: A route is sanitised before the prime minister travels through it. This is to determine the safety of his passage. Was his route not sanitised this time? And why not?
Question 2: Were events more important that PM's safety?
Question 3: The route taken for PM's travel passes through Bathinda, Faridkot and Ferozepur, which is also the centre of farmers' protest. Was the security agency unaware of this?
Question 4: Why did the Punjab police give permission for the PM to travel on that route, at such a short notice? Why didn't the SPG object?
Question 5: As per SPG rules, a backup route is prepared before PM's travels. Was a backup route not planned this time?
Question 6: How was this major safety protocol missed out?
Question 7: If the PM was taken via an unsecured passage, why has the SPG chief not resigned, following the PM's 'security breach'?
Question 8: The state police gave a green signal to the PM's convoy. If the green signal was given for the unsecured route, why shouldn't the DGP resign?
Question 9: Be it the BJP supporters or protesters, why were they allowed to go near PM's car?
Question 10: Why didn't the SPG take a U-turn on spotting those protesters?
Question 11: If there was a threat to the PM's life, why was a proper security shield not provided?
Who is responsible if there was a lapse in security? But if the issue is leveraged for political benefit, then we will be compelled to ask Janab Aise Kaise?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)