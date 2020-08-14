Partition, 1947: How ‘United Bengal’ Almost Became a New Country

(This story was first published on 14 August 2020. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark India's 75th Independence Day.)
Bengal, once the biggest province of the British Raj was divided on 15 August, 1947, as part of the Partition of India. Predominantly Hindu West Bengal remained with India and a mainly Muslim East Bengal joined Pakistan.
But did you know that Bengal, briefly, had the option of staying independent? As a third nation? We'll get to that in a bit but first let's rewind to when Bengal was first partitioned. Yes, Bengal wasn't first partitioned in 1947 but over 40 years before that.
The year was 1905. The then Viceroy of India, Lord Curzon announced the partition of Bengal. His undeclared aim was to DIVIDE AND RULE.
In a well-planned move, Bengal was partitioned on religious lines – Muslim-dominated East Bengal was separated from the Hindu-dominated West
The partition triggered a wave of nationalism. Bengalis – Hindus and Muslims, from east and west, launched a boycott of British-made goods. This 'Swadeshi' movement was led by Masterda Surya Sen, Bipinchandra Pal, Aurobindo Ghose and Surendranath Banerjea in Bengal. It soon spread across India, driven by leaders such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Chidambaram Pillai.
In December 1911, the British bowed down. Viceroy Lord Hardinge announced that Bengal would be reunited. All districts where Bengali was spoken became a single province, while Assam, Bihar and Odisha were separated.
In December 1906, the All-India Muslim League was born in Dacca. Its aim - to safeguard Muslim interests in British-ruled India. In 1913, Muhammad Ali Jinnah joined the League, soon becoming its leader.
In December 1930, philosopher-poet-politician, Muhammad Iqbal first proposed the idea of a separate state for Muslims, comprising
giving birth to the Muslim League’s two-nation theory.
In January 1933, a Cambridge law student Choudhry Rahmat Ali gave this separate state a name - PAKISTAN - that would comprise:
Interestingly, the idea of Pakistan, at this point, did not include Bengal.
Communal tensions rose steadily across undivided Bengal. August 1946 saw bloody riots in Bengal in
Hundreds were killed. The communal violence soon spread to
In April 1947, Muslim League leader Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, floated his idea of an independent Bengal state, that would join neither Pakistan nor India, and would not be partitioned.
Most Muslim League leaders opposed Suhrawardy’s idea. Ironically, Jinnah supported the plan.
Bengal Congress leaders Sarat Chandra Bose and Kiran Shankar Roy supported Suhrawardy, but Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee rejected the plan.
On 20 June 1947, the Bengal Legislative Assembly met with 3 options before it –
On 15 August, at the stroke of midnight, India achieved 'Purna Swaraj, ending 200 years of British rule in the subcontinent.
Bengal province was once again divided on religious lines. A predominantly Hindu West Bengal remained an Indian state. While a Muslim-majority East Bengal became a part of Pakistan.
Freedom came to Bengal at a huge cost. Hindus and Muslims who once fought the British together, were now ready to loot, rape and kill each other. Lakhs were killed. Crores displaced, becoming refugees overnight. More than 70 years later, the wounds of the Partition of Bengal, are still fresh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 14 Aug 2020,06:55 PM IST