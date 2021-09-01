Opposition Can Have One-on-One Fight With BJP in at Least 400 Seats: Chidambaram

Ultimately, the Opposition unity has to translate to fielding one candidate in every seat against the BJP. That's all what matters. If the BJP's allies stands on that seat, we will have to field one candidate against the ally candidate. I don't know how many will be BJP allies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It's not very difficult for all the parties to agree on one candidate in the upcoming state Assembly elections of Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

Even if NCP is not present in, say, Uttarakhand, then NCP flag should be part of the alliance, according to me. If that message goes and you field one candidate against BJP candidates, then the results can be quite interesting.