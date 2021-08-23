Chidambaram Exclusive: 'Our Liberty Being Infringed by This Government'

You are not right. The Opposition consists of one national party and various other regional parties. Therefore, we have announced that on 20 September there will be mass demonstrations in all states. You are sitting in Delhi and looking at it from Delhi point of view. Come down to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra — there is a lot more discussion than you find in Delhi. The language newspapers and language channels are far more active vocal and vibrant than their English or Hindi counterparts. The real mark will be made when the campaign starts for the upcoming Assembly elections in the five states — Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur. It's in the election time when the issues are debated ferociously and the government is bound to answer.