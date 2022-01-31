'Our Issues Don't Find Mention in Manifestos’: Scissor-Makers in Poll-Bound UP

Along with low income, labourers complain of health impacts related to the manufacturing of scissors.
(Photo: The Quint)
English Script: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
“The government is least concerned about us. None of their representatives will interfere in our industry and help us,” says a frustrated Sunny Kansal, a business person selling scissors in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.
Home to scissor manufacturers and traders, the labourers and shopkeepers complain of a slump in the production of scissors due to poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), imports from China, and the increasing cost of raw materials.
Kansal says that at least 18 people are involved in making one pair of scissors and the cost of production is almost three times the cost of input.
Shopkeepers also allege the impact of imports from China as a reason for the decline of business. Muzzammil, a scissor-maker, says that the imported pair of scissors from China weighs less and costs less.
A container full of brass metal is kept in a kiln to melt. Once the metal melts, it is poured into moulds. The blade is made through brass and is screwed to the handles using two pairs of bolts.
Afterwards, the pair of scissors is smoothened, followed by heating and cooling using water. The workers claim that the heating and cooling process increases their life and durability.
Along with meagre income, labourers complain of health impacts related to the manufacturing process.
The labourers are often seen toiling without any safety gear or equipment. There has been no technological advancement or availability of machinery in the scissors manufacturing industry.
“The government has taken no initiative for this and most of the work is done by hands,” says Muzzammil, another scissors-maker.
Bereft of any hope of a resolution for their issues, Kansal says that elections are also about voting the leader of your faith.
“No one will raise this issue. Muslim supporters will vote for Muslim candidates and Hindu supporters will vote for the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]. No government will interfere and take initiative for this industry,” he adds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)