No Electricity Since 1947: Village in UP's Etah to Spend Another Diwali in Dark

Amid the lack of access to electricity, the future of the children in a UP village remains in the dark.
As people across the country start decorating their homes with lights ahead of Diwali, a village in Etah District of Uttar Pradesh remains in darkness with no access to electricity since India’s Independence in 1947.
Villagers in Etah’s Nagla Tuli village complain of having no access to electricity, forcing their children to study under candlelight and travelling at least 2 km to access electricity to charge mobile phones.
“Every time, they promise us electricity and ask for our votes. How will our kids study like this? We are not educated but we don’t want the same future for our children” says Anita Devi, a resident.
Amid the lack of access to electricity, the future of the children remains in the dark. Ranjana Shakya, another resident of the village, says that children use mobile phones to study and once the mobiles run out of battery, they have to travel at least 2 km to access electricity.
Elders are concerned about the excess travelling and lack of access to electricity and express helplessness for the children.
However, the villagers have decided not to cast their votes this time until access to electricity is provided.
Officials claim to have ‘forwarded’ the villager’s request for the provision of electricity to the concerned authorities. Aftab Alam, the Sub-Divisional Officer, says that access to electricity will be provided on priority.
However, residents say that they have been complaining for years but, all in vain.
