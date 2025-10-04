FIRs, Arrests, Bulldozer Action: The Crackdown Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Posters

How It Began

The controversy began in Uttar Pradesh's, Kanpur on 4 September 2025, during Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. Residents of Rawatpur and Saiyad Nagar installed light boards and posters reading “I Love Muhammad.” Some objected, saying such boards were never put up before.

DCP (West) Dinesh Tripathi said, “People put up a tent and banner at a non-traditional spot. One side opposed it, so the banner was shifted by mutual consent.”

But local Imam, Shabnoor Alam told The Quint, “No tent was installed, no religious poster was torn. The FIR is fake and baseless.”

Despite police claims that the FIR wasn’t over the poster, it mentions the “new practice” of I Love Muhammad boards. The message was clear to many Muslims: writing 'I Love Muhammad' could get you booked.