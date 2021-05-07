‘Mumbai Oxygen Model’ That SC Asked Delhi, Centre to Learn From

How did Mumbai managed with just 275 metric tonnes of oxygen?

According to BMC, teams of doctors created protocols for the use of oxygen so that oxygen does not get wasted. Experts were rolled in to give training on minimum consumption by monitoring saturation and leakage. This is the reason why 275 metric tonnes of oxygen seemed sufficient in Mumbai despite the city having more than 90,000 active patients.

How was the oxygen model converted from refill to storage?

Initially, BMC was dependent on the oxygen supply through refills every day. During the first wave, the officials realised that the refill system would not be efficient in a long run. Therefore, they switched to jumbo cylinders with 10 times more capacity. That’s how BMC installed liquid medical oxygen tanks with a capacity of 13 thousand kilo liters.

Facilities, which had more beds, installed two jumbo cylinders that would take care of oxygen supply of all the beds for 2 to 3 days. However, only 10-20 percent oxygen was in use then. Now, practically every hospital has been converted from refilling mode to storage-supply mode.

Apart from this, BMC has not scrapped the old cylinders and kept them in reserve. When faced with oxygen shortage, they can immediately shift to a regular cylinder and run the oxygen supply for the next 1 to 2 days.