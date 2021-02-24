Akbar-Ramani #MeToo Defamation Case: Lessons for Men from Verdict

What men must learn from the Ramani-Akbar defamation case.|
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Producer: Hera Khan
Video Editor:
Journalist Priya Ramani has been acquitted by the court in the MJ Akbar #MeToo defamation case.
Here are a few lessons for men from the court's verdict which should be taken seriously.
When Priya Ramani made allegations of sexual harassment against politician and journalist MJ Akbar during the #MeToo movement he retaliated with a defamation case against her.
It was being asked why the matter was raised after 10 years. The court has answered this question.
The court has reaffirmed that a woman's statement will not go unheard in the court of law. The biggest take away from the MeToo movement was that the legal system had turned out to be a big failure for survivors and women were treated like culprits. The survivor in the KPS Gill sexual harassment case, Rupan Deol Bajaj, had to wait 17 years for the verdict.
In the Bhanwari Devi gang-rape case, despite the formulation of the Vishakha guidelines, Bhanwari didn't get justice even after 27 years.
The court observed:
In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Priya Ramani had tweeted and tagged MJ Akbar. After her, many other women accused him of harassment. Priya had also mentioned him in Vogue’s article, without naming him. After this, while filing a defamation case, Akbar said that his reputation had been tarnished by the tweet.
In her defence, Ramani claimed that a man accused of sexual harassment cannot claim of having a "stellar reputation”.
Ultimately, the court observed:
The last message of the court was that any sexual advancement without permission is sexual harassment.
The only difference between flirting and harassment is the intention. The court said:
The court clearly suggests that men will have to understand that the limits are decided by women themselves. Men will just have to abstain from crossing those limits.
