Meet Manoranjan Byapari: Rickshawallah, Writer & TMC Candidate

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui and Prashant Chauhan
Manoranjan Byapari isn’t your average politician or character for that matter. He’s one who has donned a thousand hats. From pulling a rickshaw to earn his daily bread to becoming one of the finest voices in Dalit literature, Byapari has experienced it all. He has even been to jail.
And it is this vast experience that he plans to use to help the people as he contests the elections as the Trinamool Congress’ Balagarh (Hooghly) candidate. So what has his 60 years of experience taught him? “Kindness and love,” he says.
A vocal advocate for caste rights, he says that the main problem that Dalits and other backward classes are facing in this country and in Bengal is the lack of proper leadership.
So, how does he plan to change it? The first thing he wants to do is form a committee consisting of people from different walks of life (teachers, vegetable sellers etc) and ask them about the problems that they are facing in their areas, and subsequently brainstorm solutions with them.
But why did he decide to join politics?
Politics aside, his life itself is a story to be told. Byapari has spent most of his life doing odd jobs like pulling rickshaws, rearing cattle, and cooking.
“Was the money that you earnt enough?”
“No rickshaw wallah ever earns enough for a full day’s meal,” he replies.
It was only a stroke of luck that made him into the writer that he is, having now published over 30 novels in 40 years.
Byapari doesn’t mince his words and sticks to crisp answers as he speaks in fluent Bengali, talking about his different experiences, his books, and his outlook on life.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined