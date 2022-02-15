Do the Voters of this Forgotten Village in Punjab Matter for the Netas?

Masol, a village just 8kms from Punjab's capital Chandigarh lacks even basic facilities.
Masol village in Punjab’s SAS Nagar district.
In Masol, a tiny village in Shivalik hills and surrounded by seasonal rivers, all that one hears about is the dissatisfaction with the Punjab govt. It is just 8km away from state capital Chandigarh, but in terms of development it is at least 60 years behind the rest of Punjab.
Masol is a village of only 300 people from the Banzara community. It has a school till class 5th, no dispensary, erratic electricity supply, unemployment and connectivity issue, as there’s no facility of public transport to attend schools or go to towns nearby.
The land owned by villagers was purchased by wealthy people for pennies to construct their farm houses. Majority of villagers are daily wagers who work either in these farm houses or go to Chandigarh for manual work.
Masol has seen a lot of exodus. What's left behind are these abandoned homes.
Masol is lined with rows of abandoned homes, almost looking like a ghost town. The village has seen mass exodus. Villagers have chosen to relocate in search of better facilities and living conditions.
The Quint’s crew visited the village on a rainy winter day. Where once there was a road, now flowed a stream and villagers had to walk through the flowing water. Goldie Singh, 14, showed us the road he normally takes to school.
The roads and pathways in Masol are flooded whenever it rains.
Masol had gone without electricity for straight four days now. The electricity poles lay on the roadside uprooted.
Masol is not just any other village, it is known for its archaeological importance. It is here that place 2.6 million-year-old fossils were found by a team of Indian and French scientists.
The PMO had directed Archaeological Survey of India to declare 150 acre of the village land as protective territory.
But for villagers of Masol and its 350 voters this recognition has hardly done anything. Elections come and go but nothing changes in Masol.