Islamophobia: Condemned in Canada, Glorified in India

BJP leaders fearlessly propagate hate speech. No action is taken against them, neither by the police nor by the party. Is there a separate law for them?
(Photo: The Quint)
After the killing of four members of a Muslim family in Ontario's London, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly condemned the killings that were 'motivated by hate'. In his address at the local mosque, Trudeau accepted, “Islamophobia is real”.
On the other hand, in India, minorities have to face threats and lynching. They are labelled as 'terrorists', 'Khalistanis', and 'jihadis'. But Indian leaders, including the Prime Minister and the President, have been silent on the issue.
Suraj Pal Amu, a BJP leader from Haryana whose hate speech against Muslims is no secret, has recently been appointed as Haryana BJP's spokesperson.
From Pune's Mohsin to Alwar's Pehlu Khan, countless have been killed in lynchings and police torture. The videos of these lynchings are widely shared on social media but the conviction of the guilty is rare. Rather, the accused are felicitated by ministers and politicians as if hate-mongering is a prerequisite for political appraisal. This is a far cry from the bold condemnation proclaimed by politicians in Canada.
Communal hate speech propagated by people like Narsinghanand Saraswati does not pass through the scrutiny of police and courts. This, despite existing laws against hate speech- IPC sections 124A, 153A AND 153B, 295 A, 298, 505(1) and (2), and CrPC section 95.
BJP leaders, like Central Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma, fearlessly propagate hate speech. No action is taken against them by the police or the party. Is there a separate law for them?
According to the South Asia State of Minorities Report, 2020, 'India has become a dangerous and violent place for Muslim minorities'. When the world is speaking up against hate crimes and Islamophobia then why is India silent?
On the order of PM Narendra Modi, Indian masses dealt with demonetisation, lockdown and even came out to cheer for corona warriors. Wouldn't hate speeches take a hit if the PM himself urges against it?
If the PM continues to be silent on atrocities against minorities, we shall be forced to ask, Janab Aise Kaise?
