Islamophobia: Condemned in Canada, Glorified in India

Communal hate speech propagated by people like Narsinghanand Saraswati does not pass through the scrutiny of police and courts. This, despite existing laws against hate speech- IPC sections 124A, 153A AND 153B, 295 A, 298, 505(1) and (2), and CrPC section 95.

BJP leaders, like Central Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma, fearlessly propagate hate speech. No action is taken against them by the police or the party. Is there a separate law for them?

According to the South Asia State of Minorities Report, 2020, 'India has become a dangerous and violent place for Muslim minorities'. When the world is speaking up against hate crimes and Islamophobia then why is India silent?

On the order of PM Narendra Modi, Indian masses dealt with demonetisation, lockdown and even came out to cheer for corona warriors. Wouldn't hate speeches take a hit if the PM himself urges against it?

If the PM continues to be silent on atrocities against minorities, we shall be forced to ask, Janab Aise Kaise?