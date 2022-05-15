Nexus Between Capitalism, Hindutva Ruining Universities, Says LU Prof

Professor was booked on Tuesday, 10 May, for allegedly making controversial remarks on the ongoing Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque issue during a YouTube debate
Lucknow University professor Ravikant Chandan has been facing protests and threats by ABVP members after he participated in a discussion on the Gyanvapi mosque. The professor is also facing an FIR and a notice from the university as his clarification has gone unheeded.
"My comments were taken out of context and a false propaganda is being spread against me. Hateful, provocative things were tweeted. Slogans used during the Northeast Delhi riots were used against me because it is that easy to beat up Dalits," Prof Ravikant Chandan told The Quint.
Speaking of the controversy, he said that there was a panel discussion on the Gyanvapi mosque on a YouTube channel and the panelists were discussing whether the BJP will gain anything politically from that.
"Gyanvapi mosque and Kashi vishwanath temple are mentioned in historian Pittabhi Sitaramayya's book Feathers and Stones. I was quoting from this book in the discussion. The points I made were taken out of context and an edited chunk was circulated on social media," he said.
