Why This Lower Caste Family Has Been Living in a Toilet for Four Years

In Tirumalagiri village of Telangana's Mahabubnagar, a family of four from a lower caste have been living in a toilet for close to four years now.

Sujatha, 30, a daily wage labourer, along with her two children and mother-in-law are forced to live in the tiny government-built toilet, after their home collapsed in a heavy downpour.

Sujatha's husband passed away three years before their house went down. The family then stayed in a local community hall for some time but they were asked to move out from there soon after. Following this, the family had no other option but to make the drastic move.