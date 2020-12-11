Love Jihad Law: Miya-Biwi Raazi, But Marriage is Not So Easy in UP

Now, under the guise of this law, couples with inter-faith marriages are being harassed, intimidated, even being sent to jail in old cases.

In Lucknow, UP Police stopped an inter-faith marriage, that was taking place with the consent of the families, citing the new law. The police asked the couple to get permission from the Lucknow District Magistrate.

Not only this, the police gave a copy of the new law to the families of the groom and bride and told them that the marriage has been stopped according to Section 3 and 8 (section 2) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversions of Religious Ordinance, 2020, which states that no one should be converted by misrepresentation, allurement, force, any fraudulent means, or by marriage.

However, in this case neither the boy nor the girl had converted.