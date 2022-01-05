Lessons in Didigiri: One Punchline at a Time, With Mamata Banerjee
(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
As West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turns a year younger, the fearless trailblazer continues to be a force to reckon with. Known for her fiery speeches, she has never shied away from speaking her mind.
On Didi's birthday, we chronicle some of the iconic speeches over the past few months - one punchline at a time.
From filmy dialogues to mockery, Didi has had a wide range of punchlines at her disposal when attacking PM Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP.
Once she gave her version of a famous Sholay dialogue when she said "Jo darte hai woh marte hai" during a press conference to say that she is not scared. On the other hand, she dared BJP National President JP Nadda by saying that she lives like a "Royal Bengal Tiger" and will continue to do so until she dies.
The daring often moved to mockery, as Didi didn't pull any punches especially when it came to the BJP. During the 2021 Assembly elections, when BJP's national leaders were frequently visiting Bengal, she mocked them by saying:
She didn't even spare PM Modi when she called him 'Mr. Prime Minister, Mr. Busy Prime Minister, Mr. Mann Ki Baat Prime Minister' while simultaneously mocking him and daring him over funds not being given to the state that were owed.
Visibly pissed at the turncoats who moved to the saffron party during the course of the Assembly elections, she called them 'naughty cows' who were 'scared to get caught'.
She even took the fight to her right-hand man turned adversary's turf when she publicly announced that she would contest from Nandigram alongside her home turf of Bhowanipore.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)