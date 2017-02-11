Five Years On, Remembering Siachen Hero Lance Naik Hanumanthappa

The soldier, who became the centrepiece of the nation’s attention was enrolled in the 19th Battalion of the Madras Regiment on 25 October 2002. Throughout his career, Koppad displayed high degree of initiative and has served 10 years in difficult and challenging areas out of the 13 years of total service.

A resident of village Betadur in Dharwad district of Karnataka, the Madras regiment soldier was dubbed as the 'miracle man' for surviving in minus 45 degrees Celsius temperature under 30 feet of ice-and-snow debris.

At the time of his death, not just the Army but the whole nation paid glowing tributes to the 33-year-old soldier. He was posthumously awarded with the 'Sena Medal' for showing exemplary courage.