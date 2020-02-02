How Khushwant Singh’s Words on Being Indian Still Hold True 

A year after the raging debates and uproar over CAA, NRC and NPR, we are still left with the question – Why I am an Indian?

Nearly 50 years ago, renowned author and columnist Khushwant Singh also grappled with these questions. In his editorial, ‘Why I am an Indian’ that appeared in The Illustrated Weekly of India, Singh tried to find answers to this question.

Today, decades later, as the government pushes for the implementation of CAA and NRC, a move that could bring the nationality of millions under scrutiny, the question lingers on.

Singh's words have become the voice of many. His editorial echoes the pain and patriotism of all those whose identities have been in crisis.