How Khushwant Singh’s Words on Being Indian Still Hold True 

Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
(This story was first published on 2 February 2020 and is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Khushwant Singh’s birth anniversary.)
A year after the raging debates and uproar over CAA, NRC and NPR, we are still left with the question – Why I am an Indian?
Nearly 50 years ago, renowned author and columnist Khushwant Singh also grappled with these questions. In his editorial, ‘Why I am an Indian’ that appeared in The Illustrated Weekly of India, Singh tried to find answers to this question.
Today, decades later, as the government pushes for the implementation of CAA and NRC, a move that could bring the nationality of millions under scrutiny, the question lingers on.
Singh's words have become the voice of many. His editorial echoes the pain and patriotism of all those whose identities have been in crisis.
Talking about what he dislikes in his country, Singh writes:
Talking about his love for the nation, Singh says, “I can scarcely breathe, but I yell, 'Yeah, this is my native land. I don't like it, but I love it!’”
The columnist also writes:
Writing about all those who question his nationality, Khushwant Singh asks, “What then this talk about Indianising people who are already Indian? And has anyone any right to arrogate to himself the right to decide who is and who is not a good Indian?
In today’s times, when we too are pondering over questions about our identities, Singh’s writing holds relevance and serves as a befitting reply to all those who ask– ‘Why I am an Indian’.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 02 Feb 2020,12:21 PM IST