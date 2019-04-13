Jallianwala Bagh Survivor’s Poem, Once Banned, Sees New Light

(This story was first published on 13 April 2019 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre)
Dispirited and despondent by the turn of events
They lamented, aghast at the miserable fate
With sinking hearts, they then witnessed
A shadow spread across a nation great
Celebrated Punjabi poet and Sahitya Akademi winner Nanak Suri wrote Khooni Vaisakhi, a ballad recounting the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in Punjabi. The book was promptly banned by the British empire when it was first published in 1920, only to be rediscovered years later in 1980.
On 13 April 2019, a hundred years after the bloody incident that killed thousands, Nanak’s grandson, Indian diplomat Navdeep Singh Suri, released the ballad’s English translation.
Recounting his grandfather’s experience during the massacre, Navdeep says:
Strikes called in every city and town
Sobs muffled, they roam in a sorry state
Those valiant sons of Bharat Mata
Shedding tears, dismayed and desolate
However, he adds that most of what he has heard was from recollections of his grandmother, his father and uncles. While Navdeep was 12 when Nanak passed away in 1971, he asserts that his grandfather never spoke about the incident.
Translating his grandfather’s work, Navdeep says, has been a voyage of rediscovery.
"Rebel, robber, scoundrel and more
Names used against us to aggravate
Frame our heroes with guilt and treason
Damage they wreck on our nation great"
Published: 13 Apr 2019,09:14 PM IST