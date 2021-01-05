Jharkhand CM Soren’s Convoy Attacked in Ranchi, Dozens Arrested

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's convoy was reportedly attacked by a group of people at Kishoreganj Chowk in Ranchi on 4 January.
Some people also vandalised police barricades.
A group of people holding placards and banners were demanding safety and security of women, after recent incidents of crime against women shook the state.
The police managed to control the situation and the chief minister escaped unhurt after the convoy was diverted to an alternate route.
The police reportedly arrested several people and has promised action against those found guilty.
Meanwhile, Soren's ally RJD has blamed BJP for the attack.
Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD condemned the attack and called the saffron party 'GundaPartyBJP'. He also alleged that the attack was planned.
