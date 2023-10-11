‘91 Palestinian Children Killed’ As Israel Steps Up Retaliatory Attack on Hamas

Israeli airstrikes reportedly damaged at least three schools and one hospital, and missiles targeted residential buildings, refugee camps and a radio center. Moreover, residential Areas around a mosque were also levelled.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
As the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Militant group Hamas continues to unleash violence across the region, at least 91 Palestinian children have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director at Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCIP), which documents Palestinian child fatalities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip areas, said:
“Right now, Israeli forces are killing Palestinian children at an unprecedented rate over the past 48 hours as Israeli forces and warplanes target Palestinian armed group leaders taking no precautionary measures and seemingly intending to disproportionately kill and injure civilians and destroy civilian objects," Eqtaish added.
Israeli airstrikes reportedly damaged at least three schools and one hospital, and missiles targeted residential buildings, refugee camps and a radio center. Moreover, residential Areas around a mosque were also levelled.
While some children ran and panicked, some said that they were playing PlayStations when their "home turned black."
On October 7, hours after Hamas' barage of missiles hit Israel, Israeli forces launched multiple missiles at a residential building east of Gaza City. leading loss of 10 Palestinian lives, including five children, the DCIP said.
During the early hours of October 8, Israeli warplanes destroyed the multiple residences in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in a collective loss of at least 22 Palestinian children, the report added.
Meanwhile, on 9 October. eight-month-old Rakan Sameh Saifaldeen Ahmad lost his life in an Israeli airstrike targeting his neighbor's house in northern West Bank, DCIP said.