Did You Know Nehru Was Once India’s Vice-President? No? Watch This

Have you ever wondered what happened after the British decided to leave India? How did the transfer of power happen? Was it an overnight process? Well, no.

Almost one year before Indian Independence Act was passed by the British government and came into being, an interim government was formed in India to facilitate the process of transition.

A Cabinet Mission of Britain was dispatched to India, especially for the purpose of assisting in formulation of manifestos and the formation of government.

On 2 September 1946, the interim government was formed to start the process of transitioning from being a British colony to an independent country.