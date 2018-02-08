Inter-Faith Love A Taboo? Ankit’s Friends and Neighbours React

Saxena was beaten and stabbed to death in public view, reportedly by his alleged Muslim girlfriend’s family on 1 February. Eyewitness claim that the girl’s mother used road rage as a pretext to ram her scooter into the 23-year-old’s car, to get him out of the vehicle before he was fatally attacked.

All the three accused in the case – the girl’s parents and her maternal uncle – have been arrested by Delhi Police, while the girl’s minor brother has been apprehended.

Delhi police said that the woman has been moved to Nari Niketan from her house after she alleged on video that there was a threat to her life from members of her family.