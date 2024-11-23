India’s Air Pollution Crisis: 33,000 Deaths, Unspent Crores, No Accountability

Since 2019, under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the central government has allocated ₹11,210 crores, but only ₹8,011 crores have been spent. For example:

Delhi : ₹42 crores allocated, but only ₹12.6 crores spent.

Noida : ₹30.89 crores allocated, just ₹1.43 crores spent.

Faridabad: ₹73.53 crores allocated, with ₹28.6 crores spent.