India’s Air Pollution Crisis: 33,000 Deaths, Unspent Crores, No Accountability

advertisement
In India, air pollution continues to be a silent killer, reducing life expectancy and causing thousands of deaths annually. While common citizens and media frequently raise concerns, government action—or lack thereof—paints a grim picture. Here’s what we uncovered.
Air pollution reduces the life expectancy of Delhi residents by an average of 11.9 years. (Energy Policy Institute, Chicago University).
In India’s 10 major cities, 7% of deaths are attributed to air pollution, with an annual toll of over 33,000 lives. (The Lancet).
Since 2019, under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the central government has allocated ₹11,210 crores, but only ₹8,011 crores have been spent. For example:
Delhi: ₹42 crores allocated, but only ₹12.6 crores spent.
Noida: ₹30.89 crores allocated, just ₹1.43 crores spent.
Faridabad: ₹73.53 crores allocated, with ₹28.6 crores spent.
Half of the positions in State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) remain vacant. Out of 11,562 approved posts, 5,671 (49.04%) are unfilled.
Beijing increased its anti-pollution budget to $2.6 billion by 2017, implemented electric buses, and curtailed coal consumption.
Copenhagen prioritized cycling and implemented “waste-to-energy” policies to become one of the world’s cleanest cities.
Funds remain unspent.
Key positions in pollution control bodies are vacant.
Politicians focus on elections, blaming each other instead of addressing pollution.
Hence we ask: Janab, Aise Kaise?
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)