Railways Profits from Cancellations While Passengers Suffer: Janab Aise Kaise?

An RTI inquiry has exposed startling data on train delays, cancellations, and the revenue Indian Railways earned from canceled tickets. The report shows that from 2019-2024, 1,16,060 mail and express trains were canceled, averaging almost three cancellations every hour.

In 2022-23 alone, 1,42,897 passenger trains were delayed, affecting travel plans for millions. RTI findings reveal that 17% of all passenger trains ran late, raising questions about the efficiency of the system.

Adding to the frustration, Indian Railways earned ₹1,229.85 crore in three years from canceled tickets, including ₹430 crore in January 2024 alone. Despite special trains being added during festivals, like 7,100 in 2024, delays remain a year-round issue.

Safety also remains a concern. Between 2014-2023 (March), 638 rail accidents occurred, resulting in 781 deaths and 1,543 injuries. In the Balasore accident on June 2, 2023, 295 people lost their lives.

The problem extends beyond operations. As of March 2024, 14.7% of posts for drivers and assistants were still vacant, with 1.5 lakh unfilled safety-related positions. These gaps raise concerns about management priorities and safety.

With growing delays and cancellations, passengers are left asking: Why is Indian Railways prioritizing profits over performance?