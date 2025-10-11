47 Lakh Names Cut in Bihar SIR, But Illegal Voter Count Remains Unknown

Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ended on 30 September 2025. But the big question remains: how many illegal foreign voters did the Election Commission actually find?

Political leaders, including Amit Shah, suggested SIR aimed to catch illegal foreign voters. Shah said, “Rahul Baba had just held a rally. Do you know why? Because the Election Commission was removing illegal voters from Bihar’s rolls.”

After three months of SIR, the final voter list is out—but there’s no clarity on how many foreigners were caught. Around 6% of names—roughly 47 lakh—were removed from the old list. But the Election Commission has not provided a breakdown of why these names were cut.