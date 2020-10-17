Hyd Residents Pick up Pieces As Floods Wash Away Life Earnings

Rasoolpura, one of the low-lying areas in Hyderabad affected by the floods, is struggling to get back on its feet. Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, 14 October 2020.

Producers: Arun Dev and Yunus Lasania Video editors: Purnendu Pritam

Homes inundated with sewage water, damaged electronic goods, and lost belongings. Hyderabad's low-lying Rasoolpura is hardly coping after heavy downpour in the area. “There is water everywhere and there is no place in this locality which was not flooded,” said Mohammed Ather, resident of the area. Young Mohammed Nadim Khan, who had been helping his family clean his house, said he is tired of cleaning.

“We have been cleaning since last evening. We are still cleaning. Inside the house, our cupboards, fridge and others have been damaged. Our gas cylinders and even two cars were washed away,” he said. Thirteen gates of the Himayat Sagar reservoir were opened to let excess water into the Musi river, resulting in many areas witnessing heavy water flow. Residents are divided over whether there was a warning but the water flow was unprecedented.

“Until 8:30 am everything was normal. But around 9:30 am, water started coming in. We were not informed by any officials that water will be released. There were only some announcements in the news that water will be released. Water had come up to 5.5 feet in this part,” said Ather. However, his neighbour said there was a warning but the water flow was unprecedented. “Some policemen from the area had come here, but they were not certain whether water will be released. They said casually, so we removed whatever we could take from our houses. But didn’t expect so much of water will come. The flow of water started around 6 am and by 8-9 am, there was heavy flow. At that point, we had to leave our belongings and flee,” said Mohammad Imran. At least 50 people lost their lives and more than Rs 5,000 crore worth of property was lost in the floods, according to the state. Many residents in the area have to rebuild their lives all over again.