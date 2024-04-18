Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Well Do You Know Your Voting Rights?

People from Delhi on how well they know their voting rights
Photo: The Quint
Video Editor: Nitin Bisht
Senior Editor: Zijah Sherwani
As election fever sweeps through Delhi, The Quint took to the streets to test the city's knowledge on voting rights. We quizzed people on everything from selfie-taking in the polling booth to voting while being COVID positive.
Remember, every vote counts, so let's make sure yours does too this election season.
Stay tuned as The Quint brings you the latest voices and stories straight from the ground. Want to support our coverage and help us do even more? Consider becoming a member.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)