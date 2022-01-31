How Should You Invest? What Next for Crypto?: Expert Weighs in on Market Crash

Monika Halan on market crash
Global markets took a beating this week along with India's equity benchmarks that tumbled the most in nine months on Monday, 24 January.
While the benchmarks have been witnessing a decline for several sessions, investors across the country have taken a hit with several left baffled at the plunge and the subsequent losses.
Will the post-COVID stock market rally continue or fade away in 2022?
Should you buy stocks in companies like Zomato and Nykaa?
Will stock market momentum continue to be strong in 2022?
Was cryptocurrency a bubble that has now burst?
Should investors be watchful of things like Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Monika Halan, a trusted personal finance writer, speaker and author spoke to The Quint to answer several such questions.
Halan is also the founder of Dhan Chakra Financial Education and the best-selling author of Let’s Talk Money. She is an Adjunct Professor both at the National Institute of Securities Markets, a Sebi-founded educational institution and at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, a Ministry of Corporate Affairs think tank.
