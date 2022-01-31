How Should You Invest? What Next for Crypto?: Expert Weighs in on Market Crash

Monika Halan, a trusted personal finance writer, speaker, and author answers several key questions.
Monika Halan on market crash

(Photo: The Quint)

Global markets took a beating this week along with India's equity benchmarks that tumbled the most in nine months on Monday, 24 January.

While the benchmarks have been witnessing a decline for several sessions, investors across the country have taken a hit with several left baffled at the plunge and the subsequent losses.

  • Will the post-COVID stock market rally continue or fade away in 2022?

  • Should you buy stocks in companies like Zomato and Nykaa?

  • Will stock market momentum continue to be strong in 2022?

  • Was cryptocurrency a bubble that has now burst?

  • Should investors be watchful of things like Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Monika Halan, a trusted personal finance writer, speaker and author spoke to The Quint to answer several such questions.

Halan is also the founder of Dhan Chakra Financial Education and the best-selling author of Let’s Talk Money. She is an Adjunct Professor both at the National Institute of Securities Markets, a Sebi-founded educational institution and at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, a Ministry of Corporate Affairs think tank.

