How Poor Implementation of FRA Deprives Tamil Nadu's Irulas of Livelihood

Sivaraj is still better off than his other tribespeople who haven't even received land deeds.

"There are 36 houses here. But only 7 families have been issued land titles till now. None of the other own any land," said Muniyamma, a resident of Chinnakuthi village of the same district. "Even though I have a land title, it is impossible for me to do farming on it because there is no water. Forest guards stopped me from digging a borewell too because I do not possess a chitta," she added.