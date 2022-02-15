How a Barabanki Village Is Kept Deprived of Roads, Electricity, and Hospitals

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

"My life is limited to my home. How do I travel if there are no roads?" asked 80-year-old Nandrani, a resident of Barabanki's Parsawal village, which stands as a living proof of negligence in India, even after 75 years of Independence.

Parsawal, a village that is just 90 kilometres from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, is deprived of basic amenities. It has no access to roads, and villagers have to cross river Ghaghara on a boat to reach the nearby village to fulfil the basic needs of health and education.

Apart from the absence of roads, schools, and hospitals, the village also does not have electricity.