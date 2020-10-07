Hathras Rape or Sushant Death, Police is Loyal to ‘Bigg Boss’

Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Cameraperson: Athar Rather
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Yahan sabko Bigg Boss bahut pasand hai… We love Bigg Boss! So, why don’t we play Bigg Boss today, with the Uttar Pradesh Police!
If a 19-year-old girl is brutalised in a field and brought to your police station –
Even though she is found stripped of her clothes –
UP Police aur Hathras ki District Administration se Bigg Boss kehte hain –
Bigg Boss knows her body is the most important evidence in the case. So –
UP Police se Bigg Boss kehte hain –
Bigg Boss yeh bhi kehte hain –
And yet, if the media criticism continues, then Bigg Boss UP Police <i>se kehte hain</i> – announce that you have uncovered an “international plot” to instigate caste riots, to defame the Adityanath government over the assault and alleged gang-rape of the 19-year-old girl from Hathras and file multiple FIRs in police stations across UP, under several tough sections of the IPC, including sedition.
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Yahan ki police kab tak Bigg Boss ke pressure mein aakar kaam karegi?
Let's also take a look at Bihar, where yet another police officer is a Bigg Boss fan. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey ko BIGG Boss ne kaha show proof of your total loyalty to your political boss, so when Rhea Chakraborty claimed the FIR filed against her in Patna relating to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was politically motivated, claiming that even CM Nitish Kumar was taking sides, DGP Pandey immediately spoke up saying –
Misogyny and loyalty.. <i>dono ek hi line mein</i>! He did apologise, but since his loyalty was now clear, he was able to quit his police job overnight, join Nitish Kumar’s JDU, hoping to be an MLA soon!
And DGP Pandey isn’t the first public servant to be open about his political loyalties. Other senior cops have done it in the past, army generals have done it, top bureaucrats have done it.
And let's be clear, political parties from right, left and centre, from national parties to regional parties, prefer and cultivate this Bigg Boss relationship with the police and the bureaucracy and unfortunately, more and more cops and babus seem willing to be compromised.
In the Sushant case too, many have called out Mumbai Police and Patna Police for batting for their respective state governments.
And the CBI too. Often the last resort for those seeking impartial investigation, from the Sushant case to the Hathras case, was itself described by the Supreme Court in 2013 as a 'caged parrot', referring to its inability to function without political interference.
So where does that leave us? Yeh Jo India Hai Na... It desperately needs –
If police investigation is protected from outside influence –
Also, to demand more accountability –
Until we do all this, how can we expect our police forces to break away from the clutches of Bigg Boss?!
