Bristling After I-T Raids on Them, Punjab Arhtiyas Shut Mandis

Commission agents known as 'arhtiyas' shut mandis across Punjab from 22 to 25 December as a mark of protest against income tax raids conducted on them.
Reportedly, income tax officials have served notices to at least 14 top arhtiyas.
Vijay Kalra, the federation’s president, alleged that the action by the IT department was a “pressure tactic”.
'Arhtiyas' or commission agents provide services to farmers after they bring their produce to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee or APMC market yard.
They act as a link between the farmers and the buyers.
Arhtiyas are backing farmers' protest because they fear that with the implementation of the new laws the APMC market will lose relevance and they will lose work.
Income tax officials raided the premises of several arhtiyas, including Vijay Kalra, the President of Punjab Arthiya Federation and Vice-Chairman of Punjab Mandi Board. The Income Tax also sent notices to at least 14 agents.
Reportedly, those raided were the ones who were supporting the farmers’ protest at Delhi border and had sent buses full of arhtiyas and mandi labourers to the protest site.
"This strategy of the government aims at weakening the farmers' agitation. They have raided the homes of the arhtiyas. It's a very cheap trick," said a trader.
Jagtar Singh Samra, District President of the Arhtiya Association, Sangrur also stated that the commission agents will henceforth “gherao” the Income Tax officials who come to raid them.
