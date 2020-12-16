‘Khalistanis’ Enjoying Pizza – False Claims Used to Malign Farmers

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Pizzas, foot massagers, an open theatre… many social media users are asking, "Is this the farmers’ protest site or a picnic spot?" But why?
The image we hold of a farmer is of a starved man, with a turban on his head, a sad and wrinkled face, gaping at the sky above, yearning for a few droplets of rain while sitting on drought-affected land. But this image is not always true.
From netizens to the politicians who want votes, everyone seems to be resorting to making outrageous claims.
The government and the farmers have already had rounds of discussions over the three contentious farm laws, which the farmers are protesting against.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Home Minister Amit Shah have even met the leaders of the farmers’ unions. The government has made several proposals which have been rejected by the farmers.
Amid all this, there are many who are don't abstain from maligning the farmers' protests.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged a ‘Naxalite’ connections to the protests.
Anil Sharma, a UP minister, refused to believe that the demonstration were being carried out by farmers.
Not just that, Malegaon Bomb Blast accused and BJP MLA Sadhvi Pragya Thakur further said:
But amid all this, one thing is unclear – if the protesting farmers are all Khalistanis, goons, and puppets of the some foreign power, then why is the government talking to them in the first place? Why are so many proposals being made to them?
Are those defaming farmers' protests lying or is someone else?
We must think, if we can eat pizzas made of wheat, millet and maize grown by our farmers, then why can’t they?
And if you still have a problem with it, then we should ask, “Janab, aise kaise?”
