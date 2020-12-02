Farmers’ Protest | Here’s Why the Government Is Facing the Wrath

Why are talks between the farmers and the government inconclusive? Can the government come up with a middle path?

On 1 December, representatives of protesting farmers' groups held a meeting with the Agriculture Ministry officials at the Vigyan Bhawan in which several Union Ministers, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, were present.

The over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive. A fourth round of talks between the agitating farmers and the government is now expected to be held on 3 December.