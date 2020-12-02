Farmers’ Protest | Here’s Why the Government Is Facing the Wrath

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
On 1 December, representatives of protesting farmers' groups held a meeting with the Agriculture Ministry officials at the Vigyan Bhawan in which several Union Ministers, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, were present.
The over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive. A fourth round of talks between the agitating farmers and the government is now expected to be held on 3 December.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out on the protests by farmers in India. In a video put out to wish Canadian citizens, particularly those belonging to Sikhism, on the occasion of Gurupurab, Trudeau said:
“I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the importance of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together.”
Responding to Trudeau’s remarks, India’s External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said:
“We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes.”
The farmers maintained that the meeting with the government should have taken place before passing the Bills. The farmers’ representatives have insisted that the government must hold talks with farmers from all states. Their primary concerns are:
