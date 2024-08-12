Existential Crisis: New Laws for Digital Influencers Under Draft Broadcast Bill?

D'Souza: Well, first of all, I must point out that I have seen a version of the bill that has leaked on the Internet. In this case, we don't know if we're looking at the real thing. We're looking at a thing that has leaked on the Internet, and we're responding to that. So that, I think, is the first caveat we should put out.

So, for those of us who are already part of a structure, who've been doing this for a while, we're part of the Digi Pub association. We have a lot of the self-regulation already in place. This is going to really hurt, in my mind, a lot of the newer news producers, people who are just starting out, people especially, who are doing this in various languages across the country. It's going to make being an independent journalist extremely difficult.

Meghnad: To be perfectly honest, I laughed a lot I was. It was hilarious to read it. Because it's very unrealistic.

They're trying to control the Internet. And anybody who has tried to control the Internet has not succeeded. But here people have gotten a taste of the free Internet already. Right? We have grown up as young people to see the Internet going from dial-up to what it is today.

Dr Medusa: The first thought: I was like, “Oops. That's it. That's the end of the line for us”. Because the definitions are so vague and they are so, you know, all-encompassing. It's just mind-boggling. When I saw the language of the bill, and how it was used to encompass almost everything under the sun.