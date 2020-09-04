Curious Case of Dr Kafeel Khan: How He Was ‘Framed’ Thrice

(This story was originally published on 4 September 2020. This is being reposted after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 26 August, quashed all pending criminal proceedings in connection with an alleged anti-CAA/NRC speech delivered by him in 2019.)

Dr Kafeel Khan was released from Mathura jail after seven months, close to midnight, on 1 September, after the Allahabad High Court revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against him and directed his immediate release.

Addressing media outside the Mathura jail after walking free, Khan said: