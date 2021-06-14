Dear TV Anchors, Avoid Sushant Death Drama, Let Him Rest in Peace

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… On 14 June 2020, it lost the talented Sushant Singh Rajput. He was just 34 years old. 'Kai Po Che', 'Dhoni', 'Sonchiriya', 'Chichhore' – some great work in a short career.

But sadly, what Sushant may be remembered equally for – is the disgraceful media drama and circus that followed his tragic death.