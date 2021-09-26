COVID-19 ‘Contained’, but Why Is Dengue Fever Wreaking Havoc in Uttar Pradesh?

According to the report, there are 3,578 sanctioned posts in primary health centres (PHCs) in rural UP, of which 819 are still vacant. Obviously, the pressure is now building up on the hospitals in the cities and the healthcare system is collapsing, in the face of dengue outbreak.

If the state of UP is fully prepared to handle a possible third wave of COVID-19, then the fact that dengue cases are overwhelming the system begs the question: Janab Aise Kaise?