'Come Forward If You Can': Slain Kashmiri Pandit's Daughter Dares Terrorists

Sraddha Bindroo said that while Makhan Lal Bindroo’s body was killed, his spirit will remain alive.
(Illustration: The Quint)
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
"A Kashmiri Pandit – he will never die. You can only kill the body. I, being a Hindu, have read the Quran.
The Quran says that the outer body dies, and keeps taking different forms. But the spirit doesn't die. My father will be alive in the spirit."
A day after 68-year-old Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, an owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar, was shot dead at point-blank range by terrorists, inside his pharmacy, on 5 October 2021, his daughter Dr Shraddha Bindroo slammed the terrorists for killing innocent civilians and dared them to have a face-to-face debate with her.
"You have killed my father's body but his spirit is alive, I dare the terrorists to come forward," she told mediapersons.
An associate professor, Dr Shraddha Bindroo recalled her father's struggle and how he inspired his wife and kids to fight on, no matter what the situation.
"I am an associate professor. I have started from zero level. My father started from a bicycle. My brother is a famous diabetologist today. My mother sits in a shop – a lady. That is what Makhan Lal Bindroo made us," an emotionally charged Shraddha told mediapersons
Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate in Srinagar's Iqbal Park, reportedly took four bullets in the abdomen .He was rushed to SMHS Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Terror group The Resistance Force has claimed responsibility for the attack on Bindroo and has claimed that they would kill more people who are involved in 'anti-Kashmiri' activities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)