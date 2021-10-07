'Come Forward If You Can': Slain Kashmiri Pandit's Daughter Dares Terrorists

"A Kashmiri Pandit – he will never die. You can only kill the body. I, being a Hindu, have read the Quran.

The Quran says that the outer body dies, and keeps taking different forms. But the spirit doesn't die. My father will be alive in the spirit."

A day after 68-year-old Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, an owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar, was shot dead at point-blank range by terrorists, inside his pharmacy, on 5 October 2021, his daughter Dr Shraddha Bindroo slammed the terrorists for killing innocent civilians and dared them to have a face-to-face debate with her.



"You have killed my father's body but his spirit is alive, I dare the terrorists to come forward," she told mediapersons.