‘No Guarantee of Vaccine Availability’: Chaotic Scenes at a Bihar Centre

Bereft of even a security guard to control the crowd or implement COVID-appropriate behaviour, most people 'forgot' to wear masks to the centre.
Imagine standing in a queue for several hours, outside a small, dingy room, with hundreds struggling to enter at once, desperate to get a COVID vaccine shot. And then returning home, without getting the jab, because either the vaccine doses got over or the medical staff had to abruptly end the drive for not being able to manage the crowd and chaos.
This is the daily reality at a vaccination centre at Hathauri village in Bihar's Darbhanga district.
With hundreds waiting to get vaccinated outside a small centre, there was naturally no room for any social distancing. Desperate to get vaccinated, people tried to forcibly enter the centre, breaking queues, pushing other people, and arguing with the healthcare personnel.
Some parents even brought their babies along to the centre, where social distancing norms had gone for a toss.
In many instances, several members of a family had arrived at the same time, to get the vaccine shot. When we asked them, why couldn't some come on one day, and others on another day, to avoid over-crowding and reduce the risk of infections, they said there was no guarantee when the vaccine doses would be available next.
With no visible arrangements for senior citizens, a helpless Kallo Devi had to leave the vaccination centre and come back to try her luck after some time. But, the situation was pretty much the same. "I was standing in the line for a really long time. Then I went back because of the crowd. It's no different now," said Devi.
While staff members struggled to manage the crowd, the vaccination drive eventually halted. Reeling under the pressure of being understaffed, the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers complained of a lack of support from the government.
According to the local data operator, at least 500 people are vaccinated daily at the centre.
