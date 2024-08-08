'Censorship by Compliance': Digital Media Decry Proposed Broadcast Bill

advertisement
Independent journalists and digital news broadcasters on Thursday, 8 August, converged at the Press Club in Delhi to collectively decry the government's new proposed regulations under the Broadcast Bill. Members of the Editors Guild of India were also present.
The Bill, a version of which was accessed by Medianama, will impact online streaming services, social media accounts and online content creators from across the globe under the regulations of the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The media briefing was organised by DIGIPUB News India Foundation, a coalition of digital media organisations in India chaired by Dhanya Rajendran from The News Minute.
The proposed Bill has not yet been made public and a draft of the same was sent to select stakeholders, including streaming services and major tech firms, a move which creators and journalists thoroughly criticised on Thursday while addressing the media.
Under the proposed regulations, creators "beyond a certain threshold" will have to register with the Indian government within a month of the Bill being passed.
The creators will also have to register with and adhere to a three-tier regulatory structure similar to what is applicable for OTT streaming platforms.
Such news broadcasters may also need to comply with a Programme Code and an Advertising Code prescribed by the government.
Moreover, news broadcasters and digital creators will also have to adhere to a three-tier mechanism put in place by the IT Rules, which includes every creator having to appoint a grievance redressal officer, signing up with a self-regulatory organisation, and a government constituted Broadcast Advisory Council.
Creators who do not broadcast content related to news and current affairs will be regulated as 'OTT Broadcasters', and will need to adhere to similar regulatory mechanisms.
